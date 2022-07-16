Amity University Dubai granted institutional licensure from MOE

Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 10:00 AM

With a 700,000 sq ft. campus, cutting-edge facilities and learning spaces that inspire young adults, Amity University Dubai has been granted an institutional licensure from Ministry of Education (MOE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The university’s business school programmes have also received CAA accreditation. The school offers graduate and postgraduate specialisations in business administration, accounting, international business, finance, digital marketing and more, training students on how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, become critical thinkers and succeed in multicultural work environments.

Aligned with the strategic objectives of the UAE, Amity University Dubai is adapting to the challenging education landscape in the UAE through innovative teaching practices and modern education models. By building opportunities like learning by doing, industry engagements, portfolio creation, interdisciplinary projects and independent learning within the curriculum, Amity University focuses on adding value through tangible outcomes. The university’s business incubator programme has mentored and guided several award-winning student start-ups, creating an inspirational environment where students have the freedom to be dreamers and creators. This entrepreneurial student ecosystem has over 60 entrepreneurial events a year, providing a platform for students to develop 21st century skills and learn how to become future business leaders.

Dr Saif Al Seiari, vice chancellor, Amity University Dubai, said: "The UAE has put a renewed focus on the knowledge economy, which calls for resilient manpower with an exceptional combination of technical and soft skills. Higher education programmes in the UAE are designed to prepare students to take on the opportunities and challenges that will come with the growth and prosperity of our economy. This accreditation by the Ministry’s CAA will see us welcome even more students from the local and global community this September 2022. Amity University will now be an attractive alternate for Emirati and GCC students looking to go abroad for higher education."

Interested students can learn more about the university’s purpose-built campus and the top-quality educational experience at the campus open days, every Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.