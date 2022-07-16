UAE: Three centres designated for 2022 NEET pre-medical exam

Examination to be conducted in pen and paper mode on July 17

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 6:03 PM

Three centres have been designated in the UAE for the 2022 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), the Consulate General of India in Dubai has said.

The examination will be conducted in three centres in UAE - Abu Dhabi Indian School, Abu Dhabi; Indian High School, Dubai and the India International School, Sharjah.

The National Testing Agency (an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, India) will conduct NEET (UG) - 2022 on July 17 (Sunday), from 12.30pm to 3.50pm UAE time in pen and paper mode. The duration of the examination will be three hours and 20 minutes, the Consulate informed.

The reporting time for the candidates at the examination centres will be from 9.30am to 12pm. The last entry for the candidates into the examination centre will be allowed till 12pm.

The Indian High School (IHS) is the largest venue and one of the prime centres in the Gulf for India's NEET. Last year 1,843 medical aspirants from the UAE went to the centre to take their exams. Punit MK Vasu, the CEO, of The Indian High Group of Schools, told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview, "This year too, the NTA selected the Indian High School as a venue for around 650 students. The Indian High School is conducting this exam for the third time. Though the NEET is being conducted in the middle of the summer holidays, (our) school staff and administrative team are geared up for this."

