Expo 2020 Dubai: Foreign universities use platform to attract prospective medical students from UAE

International colleges implement curriculum that is built on fostering diversity

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:25 PM

Foreign universities participating in Expo 2020 Dubai are utilising the mega event to attract prospective medical students from the UAE.

They are showcasing trends to empower doctors of the future while implementing a curriculum that is built on fostering diversity.

In line with Dubai Expo 2020's theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', students visiting the mega event can experience how universities in the Caribbean have become a leading centre for academic excellence, offering a global perspective in this rapidly changing world.

Lesley Byrne, Vice President, International Student Recruitment at St. George's University, Grenada, explains, "Most students now are searching for international and multicultural elements to their medical education, so it makes sense to get this exposure during their learning experiences. "Students at SGU have the opportunity to start their studies in Grenada, the UK, or India, and can complete clinical rotations at one of over 70 affiliated hospitals in the US and UK. With our state-of-the-art campus facilities and commitment to pastoral care, students are offered a truly holistic medical study program."

He adds, "Since its founding in 1976, SGU has been a medical school with a worldwide mission. We draw students, graduates, and faculty from more than 150 countries and have contributed over 19,000 physicians to the global physician workforce. This long, proud, and verifiable history of success is supported by implementing a curriculum that is built on fostering diversity, and one that is taught across the globe."

With students already coming in from the MENA region, the medical school aims to draw the best talent and practices worldwide.

The global campus provides a nurturing home for students from all backgrounds so that they can strive to excel as medical leaders.

SGU graduate Dr Georges Karam, MD '03, says, "Learnt so much at St. George's University. The teaching was excellent, and it gave me the springboard for everything I have achieved since. The facilities and resources were outstanding, which made for a very pleasant collaborative learning environment and campus. I made great connections and friendships there. I also took advantage of living on a Caribbean Island and discovered a love of scuba diving."

Students opine they also benefit by learning from each other and the community – real-world exposure that gives them an advantage in hands-on medical practice.

Recalling his experience, Dr Joseph El-Khoury, MD '02, opines, "It was an incredible mix of a studious and serious academic environment alongside Caribbean sunsets, wonderful food, and beautiful scenery. I have very fond memories of my time there."