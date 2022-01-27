UAE: Abu Dhabi announces new scholarships for Emirati students

Qualified candidates can study at one of the world's 150 top universities

Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has announced scholarships for distinguished Emirati students to study at one of the 150 leading global universities.

The qualified students can be offered 56 unique and niche majors across 10 fields.

Abu Dhabi Scholarships is a program designed for distinguished Emirati students empowering them to specialize in majors of priority that meet Abu Dhabi's future workforce needs.

"A host of unique features and benefits enables Abu Dhabi Scholarships to offer a personal academic journey to distinguished Emirati students who are awarded a scholarship to study at one of the leading global universities," Adek said on Twitter.

Designed for outstanding Emirati Grade 12/Year 13 students and university undergraduates age 24 and below, this unique program offers eligible students a holistic and seamless journey from school to the workplace.

It offers direct access to dedicated advisors and program specialists assisting throughout the education journey, access to exclusive internship and training programs in the UAE and abroad, specialized workshops and one-on-one sessions to prepare students for key milestones throughout their transitional journey, assistance in post-graduation career placement and networking opportunities with SDS Alumni members post-graduation.

There are five phases of the program: registration, psychometric tests, interviews, announcing the names of those accepted, and induction sessions for scholarship students before they enrol to universities to pursue their courses.

The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program for Distinguished Students provides financial support and long-term career development for accepted students, provided that their studies are within one of the disciplines covered by the program and in academic fields that are in line with the needs of the priority sectors of the Abu Dhabi government.

These include agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary medicine, arts and humanities, business administration and law, education, engineering, construction and manufacturing, health and welfare, information and communication technology, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, services, social sciences, journalism and information, in addition to social and behavioural sciences.

Requirements for Grade 12/Year 13 Students

-Enrollment in a school in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

-Interested in specializing in industry demanded majors

-Unconditional offer from top 150 universities in one of the industry demanded majors

-Grade 11 final average of at least 85% or equivalent

-Grade 12 Term 1 average of at least 90% or equivalent

-A minimum score of 6.0 in IELTS (Academic) or 60 in TOEFL iBT

-A minimum score of 1100 in EmSAT math or 530 in SAT math

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program award is contingent on Grade 12 final average of at least 90% or equivalent.

Requirements for undergraduate University Students

-Age 24 and below

-Enrolled in a top 150 university

-Specializing in industry demand majors

-Successful completion of at least 30 university credit hours at the time of application

-A minimum GPA of 3.0 or equivalent

-A minimum score of 6.0 in IELTS (Academic) or 60 in TOEFL iBT

