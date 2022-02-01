Expo 2020 Dubai: 60 days left till end of world's greatest show

As on January 25, Expo 2020 Dubai had recorded nearly 11 million visits.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 1:35 PM

Visiting Expo 2020 Dubai has become a go-to weekend plan for many across the UAE. So much so that it’s really hard to believe that just two months are left for the mega fair to conclude.

That’s right. The Middle East’s first World Expo, which began on October 1, 2021, has been wowing UAE residents and tourists for exactly four months as of today, February 1, 2022.

“Across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, which is four times the size of Dubai Mall and spans the area of 613 football pitches, visitors have safely enjoyed the nearly 200 events being staged every day, thanks to stringent precautionary measures against Covid-19,” organisers had said then.

Earlier, the rates of the season pass were slashed.

A Dh195 ‘Season Pass Finale’ grants holders unlimited entries for the last three months. Visitors aged between 18 and 59 years can avail of this pass which, was earlier priced at Dh495.

Weekday tickets are also available for Dh45 and are valid for entries Monday to Friday.

Strict Covid safety measures are in place at the mega event. All Expo visitors aged 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours. On-site measures include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.