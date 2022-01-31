UAE

Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE welcomes the Year of the Tiger

China pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai starts celebrating the Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations begin at Expo 2020 Dubai. — Photos by Shihab
Raising the red lanterns at the Expo

The China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday kicked off a series of festivities to say goodbye to the Year of the Ox and ring in the Year of the Tiger, which will officially begin today.
Melodies of tradition

Expo visitors were treated to a flash music show, featuring an orchestra performing classic Chinese songs like Jasmine Flower and My People, My Country.
Beauty in the details

As part of Expo festivities, costume displays showcased stunning traditional silks complete with red and gold embroidery, as well as gorgeous fans.
Star of the show

Celebrations won’t be complete without the cultural lion dance, which shoppers at Ibn Battuta Mall were able to enjoy.
