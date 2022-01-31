Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE welcomes the Year of the Tiger

China pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai starts celebrating the Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations begin at Expo 2020 Dubai. — Photos by Shihab

Raising the red lanterns at the Expo

The China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday kicked off a series of festivities to say goodbye to the Year of the Ox and ring in the Year of the Tiger, which will officially begin today.

Melodies of tradition

Expo visitors were treated to a flash music show, featuring an orchestra performing classic Chinese songs like Jasmine Flower and My People, My Country.

Beauty in the details

As part of Expo festivities, costume displays showcased stunning traditional silks complete with red and gold embroidery, as well as gorgeous fans.

Star of the show