European business school grants honorary doctorate to UAE minister Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi

Institution has only ever granted the honour 17 times in its over 200-year history

The ESCP European Business School has presented Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with an honorary doctorate in government management and future strategies.

In the school’s two centuries of existence, it has granted honorary doctorates only 17 times.

The Doctorate Honoris Causa was granted in recognition of Gergawi’s role in developing the methodologies of government management and enhancing their best-in-class implementation.

The award also recognised his initiatives in reinforcing the efficiency of public administration and government rendition, introducing to the world an Emirati model for distinguished government performance.

The doctorate recognised his contributions to the foresight of ‘Strategies of the Future’ through the strengthening of future forward-looking mechanisms, monitoring government developmental strategies, and anchoring UAE competitiveness in multiple international indices measuring efficiency of government work.

The ESCP Business School is a European business school with campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw. It is consistently ranked among the best business schools in the world. In France, ESCP is one of the most prestigious and selective grandes écoles (the French equivalent of the US Ivy League).