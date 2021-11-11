Watch: Gergawi, Schwab share vision for the future during Great Narrative Meeting

'Simple solutions to complex problems do not suffice anymore,' says the executive chairman of the World Economic Forum

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 10:58 PM

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, expressed their vision for the future on the first day of the UAE's Great Narrative Meeting.

"The world has become complex, so simple solutions to complex problems do not suffice anymore," says Schwab in the video.

"A country who has a strong government with future foresight can evolve totally differently," asserted Al Gergawi.

The Great Narrative Meeting hosts interactive sessions and expert workshops covering numerous vital society-related fields. The meeting is attended by UAE ministers, and brings together more than 50 thought leaders and futurists to share their visions and thoughts for shaping long-term future narratives in vital sectors for the benefit of societies worldwide.