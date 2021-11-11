Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy
Thought leaders at the Great Narrative Meeting discussed key future trends in five vital sectors - society, technology, environment, politics, and future economy, with the aim of creating a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for all.
The Great Narrative Meeting, jointly organised by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), kicked off on Thursday, in Dubai, and hosted a series of interactive sessions and workshops with thought leaders, scientists, experts, and UAE ministers trying to shape the way forward for vital sectors.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum oversaw a panel discussion to explore the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years and the major future trends in the fields of government work, science, space, youth, advanced technology and AI solutions.
The workshops were attended by thought leaders, futurists and experts in the fields of future sciences, genetics, health, space, economy and business, environment, climate change and society.
Major future trends in the technology sector; key shifts and future trends in economy and the future narrative of this sector; future trends of global politics and the importance of promoting international cooperation and comprehensive global dialogue to achieve people’s aspirations for a better future, were discussed.
Participants talked about the future trends related to the environment and how to promote collaboration between governments, international organisations and individuals, to preserve the environment and ensure the sustainability of natural resources. They also addressed the need to create new models and opportunities through analysing the future social trends and understanding their impact on government policies.
