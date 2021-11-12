Great Narrative Meeting in UAE: 10 ways to shape future trends for vital sectors

'The UAE believes that the main pillar for success is ‘inclusion’, and not leaving any country or society behind'

Supplied

By Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 10:07 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 10:11 PM

The two-day 'Great Narrative Meeting' announced 10 recommendations to shape the future trends for vital sectors.

The two-day meeting, jointly organised by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), hosted a series of interactive sessions and intensive workshops, and brought together the UAE ministers, global thought leaders, scientists and experts who exchanged views on shaping future trends for vital sectors.

On the concluding day, the decision makers and experts made recommendations on vital sectors like technology, economy, society, politics and environment. The most important recommendations are: investing in digital technology, investing in human capital, investing in the society, restoring trust between government and society, empowering youth, encouraging sustainable practices in various fields, adopting a new government mindset based on taking proactive action to meet societies’ aspirations, developing new tools and policies for establishing inclusive global economic systems, planning for the future on the short, medium and long terms, developing disadvantaged societies and empowering them to catch up with the march towards the future.

Mohammad Abdulla Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the Great Narrative Meeting succeeded in establishing a new platform to enhance collective global partnerships among governments, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, scientists and experts.

“It further laid the foundations for new trends that the UAE government and the World Economic Forum will share with other governments to motivate them to include these trends in their national plans to help create comprehensive global action for a better future for humankind.”

ALSO READ:

Al Gergawi added: “The rapid changes that the world will witness in the coming years necessitate adopting a new approach and integrated partnerships at the international level. The UAE government believes that the main pillar for success in this context is ‘inclusion’, and not leaving any country or society behind. The future is for all, governments, international organisations, societies, entrepreneurs, community institutions and individuals; it belongs to more than 7 billion people.”

The recommendations were announced by professor Klaus Schwab; Freeke Heijman, founding director of Quantum Delta NL, the foundation that runs the Dutch national Quantum Initiative; Ngaire Woods, dean of Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford; Dambisa Moyo, global economist at Mild Storm Group; and Ilona Szabo de Carvalho, co-founder and president, Igarape Institute.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com