Watch: Laurel River wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

The World Cup field is headed by Country Grammer, victorious 12 months ago and seeking to make history as only the second horse to win the great race twice, after Thunder Snow in 2018-2019
Laurel River won the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday night.
Watch the video below:
Earlier, the action got going with Saudi Arabia's Tilal Al Khalediah charging away to win the $1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians, the first race of the afternoon.
Ridden by Adel Al Furaydi, Tilal Al Khalediah beat Barakka by six and a half-length in the 2,000-metre contest.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Two Rivers Over, trained by Doug O'Neill, chased down Walk Of Stars and defending champion Isolate to clinch the $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile run over 1,600 metres.
Tower Of London, the mount of Ryan Moore, made the push in the final furlongs of the 3,200-metre affair to triumph in the $1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup.
California Spangle, ridden by Brenton Avdulla, beat out Star Of Mystery, the ride of the famed Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, to win the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.
Japan's Forever Young clinched the $1million Group 2 UAE Derby, while record UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O'Shea rode Tuz to victory in the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, run over 1,200 metres.
Facteur Cheval, the ride of Maxime Guyon, won the $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf ($5 million), run over a distance of 1,800 metres.
Godolphin's Rebel’s Romance, ridden by Dubai World Cup winner William Buick, landed the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic.
Race 1: Group 1: Dubai Kahayla Classic for the Purebred Arabians ($1 million)
Winner: Tilal Al Khalediah
Race 2: Group 2: Godolphin Mile ($1 million)
Winner: Two Rivers Over
Race 3: Group 2: Dubai Gold Cup ($1 million)
Winner: Tower Of London
Race 4: Group 1: Al Quoz Sprint ($1.5 million)
Winner: California Spangle
Race 5: Group 2: UAE Derby ($1 million)
Winner: Forever Young
Race 6: Group 1: Dubai Golden Shaheen ($2 million)
Winner: Tuz
Race 7: Group 1: Dubai Turf ($5 million)
Winner: Facteur Cheval
Race 8: Group 1: Dubai Sheema Classic ($6 million)
Winner: Rebel’s Romance
Race 9: Group 1: Dubai World Cup (12 million)
Winner: Laurel River
ALSO READ:
The World Cup field is headed by Country Grammer, victorious 12 months ago and seeking to make history as only the second horse to win the great race twice, after Thunder Snow in 2018-2019
There are a plethora of Group 1 winners in the race, including Jugurtha De Monlau, winner of the G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 over course and distance last time out, Rajeh and Mujeeb, winner of the valuable President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Winner of his last two races at Meydan — the six-year-old gelding is second favourite for the race behind defending champion Country Grammer
The wide draw will be a very hard challenge for him from barrier 15, says trainer Yoshito Yahagi
The ace handler believes that Rebel's Romance, which contests the $6m Dubai Sheema Classic, would be the horse of the night
The six-year-old gelding lines up for the $6 million Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic
He has nine runners — two in Dubai World Cup, three each in Dubai Golden Shaheen and Godolphin Mile and one in Al Quoz Sprint
Winner of the 2,000-metre dirt affair at Meydan last March, American-trained Country Grammer will start from post 14