Dubai World Cup: Frenchman Guyon ends nine-year wait for a second Dubai Turf victory

Facteur Cheval, who won five of his seven starts as a three-year-old, but has since gone winless, set the record straight on Saturday when shocking a high-class field to win the $5 million Dubai turf (G1) at Meydan.

A five-year-old son of Godolphin-owned stallion Ribchester, who in 2016 was rated the best British-trained colt of his generation, Facteur Cheval conjured up a devastating final burst of speed when asked by his jockey Maxim Guyon to deny the Japanese trained duo of Namur and Danon Beluga.

A short head and tree quarter lengths separated the three horses as they flashed past the post.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Measure Time, ridden by two-time British champion jockey William Buick, looked to have every chance when hitting the front with one furlong to run only to be passed in the last 50 metres of another exhilarating renewal of the Dubai Turf.

Lord North, looking to cement his place in the history books and win the 1,800 metre contest for the fourth time in succession, produced a game-effort under big race jockey Frankie Dettori, but had to settle for eighth place.

Guyon, who won the Dubai Turf nine years ago aboard the brilliant Solow, was ecstatic with his latest victory which came at lengthening odds.

“This is the first run for him this year and he runs well fresh,” said the Frenchman. “Everybody knows he is a champion.

“But you never know how good the ground is for him because normally he loves the soft ground like he did when he finished a good second in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Ascot.

“Today he produced a really good turn of foot, a strong turn of foot. It was very impressive,” added Guyon who has ridden in the UK, Japan and Hong Kong.

