Dubai World Cup: O'Shea pays tribute to tough horse after winning second Dubai Golden Shaheen title

'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
Two years after saddling Switzerland to win the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) in his maiden season at the iconic Zabeel Stables, trainer Bhupat Seemar produced more magic to deliver Tuz to score a shock victory in the six furlong contest.
Ridden with supreme confidence by 11-time UAE Champion jockey Tadhg O’Shear, the seven-year-old son of Darley’s star stallion Dubawi sprouted wings along the inside rail and went for broke.
Japan’s Don Frankie, with big-race jockey Christian Demuoro in the irons, chased the winner home with American raider Nakatomi a battling third for former British champion jockey Jamie Spencer.
Favourite Sibelius, hoping to repeat his heroics of last year, never got into a rhythm and could only finish eleventh of 14.
Tadhg O’Shea, who was winning the Golden Shaheen for the second time in three years after Switzerland triumphed in 2022, was overjoyed and paid tribute to a ‘very tough horse.”
“He’s very fast,” said the Irishman. ‘We had a great gate number but we were getting pressured all the way.
“He had to be good and tough, but I had a willing partner. As we straightened for home I gave him a squeeze and when he gets a rail to shoot at he's very, very good.
“We knew he had the talent it was just about him expressing it and he did today,” added O’Shea. “We don’t don’t get many opportunities to ride in Group 1 races, there are just 10 to 15 in a season, so to win one of them on the big night is very, very special.
“The first win with Switzerland was special but this one means the world to me.”
Seemar was overwhelmed with joy and added: “This is what we work for all season. So this one is for all the team who put in the hard work that sometimes goes unnoticed.”
ALSO READ:
'The Australian batter also thinks 'there's no one better in India to have behind the stumps'
With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
A total of 40 highly-regarded broadcasters will deliver a cinematic experience of the $30.5 million Meydan extravaganza live to audiences across the globe
The league's two UAE franchises will now be called the Arabia Wolves and Mid East Falcons
The veteran Irish golfer says he performs best when his back is to the wall after he nails the 54-hole Hoag Classic
The UAE to host two events in Abu Dhabi next month at Al Ain and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
The Dubai-based academy takes DP World Mobile Golf Studio to schools to showcase fun golf-based games and activities
Supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) the official feeder event to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour hosted two events in the country