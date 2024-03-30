Dubai World Cup: Tower of London wins the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

With the help of modern equipment, manicured golf courses and elite athletes the scores are getting lower and the game becoming even more captivating
Tower of London stunned the field as he came from the outside and beat the early leaders to win the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup, the third race of the Dubai World Cup, at Meydan on Saturday.
Al Nayyir finished second and Trawlerman took the third place in the turf race.
“I had to move him forward and he picked up (pace) very well,” jockey Ryan More said.
Winning trainer Adrian O’Brian credited More’s brilliance as a jockey for the memorable win at Meydan.
“It was brilliant. Ryan gave him a brilliant ride. The team has done a lot of hard work,” O’Brian said.
“So many people have been involved. I am very happy for everybody. And obviously, as I said, Ryan did an incredible job today.”
It was not the only come-from-behind win on Saturday. Earlier, Two Rivers Over produced a brilliant victory in the Godolphin Mile, the second race of the Dubai World Cup, at Meydan on Saturday.
Two Rivers Over’s strong finish pushed Walk of Stars and Isolate to the second and third places respectively in the Group 2 dirt race.
Ridden by Edwin Maldonado, Two Rivers Over owned the home stretch in emphatic style.
Earlier, Saudi star Tilal Al Khalediah stormed to victory in the opening race of the Dubai World Cup, the Dubai Kahayla Classic, at Meydan on Saturday.
Tilal Al Khalediah completely the demolished the field in the race, winning the contest by a big margin.
While Tilal Al Khalediah took the top honours in the $1 million race, Barakka finished second and Asfan Al Khalediah finished third.
The $30.5 million Dubai World Cup is the richest horse racing event in the world, with the biggest attraction being the $12 million Dubai World Cup, the ninth and final race of the night at Meydan.
