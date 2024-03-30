UAE

Dubai World Cup: Rebel's Romance warms hearts in Dubai Sheema Classic

Jockey William Buick recorded his fifth win in the 2400-metre race on turf

by

Rituraj Borkakoty
Rebel's Romance, ridden by William Buick, wins the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan. — Photo by Shihab
Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 8:38 PM

In the legendary blue colours of Godolphn, William Buick rode Rebel’s Romance to glory in the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic, the eighth race of the Dubai World Cup night, at Meydan on Saturday.

Buick’s joy knew no bounds after sprinting home on the incredible Rebel’s Romance to record his fifth win in the 2400-metre race on turf.


The Charley Appleby-trained horse was in a league of his own on the home stretch after moving ahead of the pack as he went on to reach the finish line in style.

“He showed today what a versatile horse he is. He is a very good horse on his day and he showed it today,” Buick, the two-time British champion jockey, said after the stunning win.


“I am absolutley delighted now, he is a great horse and I am so happy that he is back to his best,” added Buick.

Rebel’s Romance is no stranger to the big races at Meydan, having won the UAE Derby on the Dubai World Cup night three years ago.

“The best horses are always here, these races are incredibly hard to win. So I am very happy at the moment and it’s great for the team (Godolphin) and great for everybody. It’s fantastic,” Buick said.

While Rebel’s Romance took the big prize, Japanese horses Shahryar, ridden by Cristian Demuro, and Liberty Island, ridden by Yuga Kawada, finished second and third respectively.

