UAE: Worker on trial for breaking into villa, stealing oranges from tree

An Asian construction worker will stand trial in Sharjah for breaking into a villa and stealing oranges from the trees in the yard.
The Sharjah Misdemeanour Court heard the case on November 20. Following the break-in, the owner of the villa reviewed surveillance footage. In it, the man, who was working at a construction site near the villa, is seen sneaking into the yard through the back gate and picking several orange fruits.
According to police investigation, the plaintiff was in another emirate for a weekend trip when the incident occurred.
Upon returning home, he reviewed the footage and noticed the suspicious activity. At first, the worker wandered outside the house for more than 15 minutes. He then picked the oranges and stashed them in a bag he kept in his pocket. Following that, he quickly left the house.
After discovering the incident, the owner of the house complained to the police. The investigations revealed the identity of the man.
The owner said what bothered was not the value of the stolen oranges, but rather the fact that the accused entered his house in his absence, which was a violation of his privacy.
The court panel confronted the worker, but he denied knowing the complainant, adding that he did not have any previous relationship with him.
The case has been adjourned until the next month for judgement.
