Dubai: Woman gets 3 years in jail for stabbing neighbour after argument over clothes

One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 43-year-old woman to three months in jail, followed by deportation, for stabbing her neighbour.
According to police reports, the 43-year-old's neighbour had slapped the accused. She, for her part, responded by stabbing him in the stomach with a knife. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived.
The victim later told the prosecution that he had gone to the accused’s apartment to retrieve his clothes, which he had hung out to dry on the balcony of her room. However, the woman refused to let him in and an argument broke out between them, which resulted in him pushing her.
A neighbour testified that he had heard the verbal argument between the duo and seen the victim slap the accused, so he intervened to break up the quarrel.
While he was talking to the victim in the corridor, however, the irate woman entered her apartment and returned with a knife, with which she stabbed the victim, before returning to her flat.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Man robbed of Dh108,000 after responding to fake social media ad
>> Dubai Police solve murder of girl tortured by stepmother
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for themselves and fled the country
Crime1 week ago
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy
Crime1 week ago
He was threatened with swords, hammers and knives.
Crime1 week ago
The defendant said he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg
Crime1 week ago
Her husband was allegedly not given proper treatment because of poor diagnosis
Crime2 weeks ago
The stepmother used severe methods of punishment, including forcing the girl to eat a spicy pepper, beating her and locking her in the bathroom for a long time
Crime2 weeks ago
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust and later defraud them
Crime2 weeks ago