Dubai: Woman gets 3 years in jail for stabbing neighbour after argument over clothes

Dubai - A neighbour testified that he saw the victim slap the accused

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 43-year-old woman to three months in jail, followed by deportation, for stabbing her neighbour.

According to police reports, the 43-year-old's neighbour had slapped the accused. She, for her part, responded by stabbing him in the stomach with a knife. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived.

The victim later told the prosecution that he had gone to the accused’s apartment to retrieve his clothes, which he had hung out to dry on the balcony of her room. However, the woman refused to let him in and an argument broke out between them, which resulted in him pushing her.

A neighbour testified that he had heard the verbal argument between the duo and seen the victim slap the accused, so he intervened to break up the quarrel.

While he was talking to the victim in the corridor, however, the irate woman entered her apartment and returned with a knife, with which she stabbed the victim, before returning to her flat.

