UAE: Man on trial for selling honey illegally

A 35-year-old Arab man will stand trial for selling honey at traffic lights and public areas without obtaining a licence from authorities concerned.
According to the police report, the operation room received a number of calls about an Arab national who was selling honey in streets and public areas. The honey was also priced cheaper than the outlets.
Police arrested the defendant, who confessed before the public prosecution and explained that he did not obtain a licence because he was in the process of renewing his visa. He also said he did not beg from people at the markets and was only selling honey.
The man confirmed that he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg.
The Fujairah Court decided to postpone the ruling until it hears from the officers who arrested him.
