UAE: Woman jailed, fined Dh50,000 for practising witchcraft, black magic

The massive heroin bust was one of the biggest ever made
Crime1 week ago
A 44-year-old Arab woman identified as S.F. has been sentenced by Ajman Criminal Court to three months in prison and fined Dh50,000 for practising black magic.
The court also ordered the convict to be deported from the country after completion of her prison term.
According to the police investigation, a women's salon owner in Ajman informed the police that the accused had come to her salon and entered the bathroom. When she left, the Arab owner searched the bathroom and found a wrapped paper, green thread, clothes, and incense.
Accordingly, the salon owner asked to search the woman who tried to get out suspiciously.
She was asked to take out the contents of the bag and found a piece of talismans, a yellow tie, herbs, and hair inside it.
ALSO READ:
The accused admitted before the court that another woman had given her the talismans and incense to conduct voodoo to harm the salon owner.
The accused was declared guilty of practising charlatan and sorcery to harm others by using banned methods and means to influence the heart, mind and will of others.
The massive heroin bust was one of the biggest ever made
Crime1 week ago
She had filed a lawsuit against him for causing her moral and material damages.
Crime1 week ago
Authorities raided their operation sites and seized weapons like swords and knives
Crime1 week ago
Deceased had no identification documents on her
Crime1 week ago
The vehicle was traced to a car showroom in Sharjah
Crime1 week ago
Several residents, who sought these services in various Emirates, have lodged police complaints after being defrauded
Crime2 weeks ago
One of them was also fined Dh20,000 and will be deported after serving term.
Crime2 weeks ago
Three men have been arrested for possessing, trafficking crystal meth
Crime2 weeks ago