UAE: Woman jailed, fined Dh50,000 for practising witchcraft, black magic

The accused admitted to performing charlatan and sorcery to harm others by using banned methods

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 10:50 AM

A 44-year-old Arab woman identified as S.F. has been sentenced by Ajman Criminal Court to three months in prison and fined Dh50,000 for practising black magic.

The court also ordered the convict to be deported from the country after completion of her prison term.

According to the police investigation, a women's salon owner in Ajman informed the police that the accused had come to her salon and entered the bathroom. When she left, the Arab owner searched the bathroom and found a wrapped paper, green thread, clothes, and incense.

Accordingly, the salon owner asked to search the woman who tried to get out suspiciously.

She was asked to take out the contents of the bag and found a piece of talismans, a yellow tie, herbs, and hair inside it.

The accused admitted before the court that another woman had given her the talismans and incense to conduct voodoo to harm the salon owner.

The accused was declared guilty of practising charlatan and sorcery to harm others by using banned methods and means to influence the heart, mind and will of others.