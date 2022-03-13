Dubai: Man's life sentence commuted in maid murder case

The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 8:06 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 8:09 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal has commuted the life sentence of a man to 15 years in prison over the death of his maid.

The Court of First Instance had sentenced a 58-year-old Arab man to life in prison for detaining and assaulting his Asian maid for month that led to her eventual death.

He will be deported after serving his jail term.

According to police investigation record, the case dates back to September 2020, when an Arab director of a company brought an Asian woman to a hospital in Dubai in critical condition. She was admitted to ICU due to multiple injuries, but was shortly after pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

A team of CID officers arrived at the hospital to investigate the death after the hospital reported the case to police.

The investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted for several months before her death, which led to the deterioration of her health. The maid eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The victim worked as a maid for the man who had admitted her to hospital.

During interrogation, it was found that the Arab man was a Western national, and had lost his job around six months before the maid's death.

He confessed to assaulting and detaining the maid as he was unhappy with her work after repeated warnings.