Dubai: Man's life sentence commuted in maid murder case

Their sentence was upheld by the appeals court.
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal has commuted the life sentence of a man to 15 years in prison over the death of his maid.
The Court of First Instance had sentenced a 58-year-old Arab man to life in prison for detaining and assaulting his Asian maid for month that led to her eventual death.
He will be deported after serving his jail term.
According to police investigation record, the case dates back to September 2020, when an Arab director of a company brought an Asian woman to a hospital in Dubai in critical condition. She was admitted to ICU due to multiple injuries, but was shortly after pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.
A team of CID officers arrived at the hospital to investigate the death after the hospital reported the case to police.
The investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted for several months before her death, which led to the deterioration of her health. The maid eventually succumbed to her injuries.
The victim worked as a maid for the man who had admitted her to hospital.
ALSO READ:
During interrogation, it was found that the Arab man was a Western national, and had lost his job around six months before the maid's death.
He confessed to assaulting and detaining the maid as he was unhappy with her work after repeated warnings.
Their sentence was upheld by the appeals court.
Crime1 week ago
The police’s larger cooperation with relevant authorities prompted the capture of over 145 international fugitives
Crime1 week ago
During the campaign, 632 people reported unidentified drug peddlers on the e-crime portal.
Crime1 week ago
Malayali social media star Rifa Mehnu was just 20 years old
Crime1 week ago
The defendant sold off the victim's home, but did not hand over the money
Crime1 week ago
The court gave the two accused three years in prison for human trafficking.
Crime1 week ago
The accused was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison with a fine of Dh2,000
Crime1 week ago
The police identified the victim as an Asian in his 40s. He worked as a driver in a private firm.
Crime1 week ago