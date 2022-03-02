Dubai: Man, woman jailed for forcing girl into prostitution after luring her with job offer

The court gave the two accused three years in prison for human trafficking.

Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022

Two people have been sentenced to jail in Dubai for human trafficking after they brought a woman to UAE and forced her into prostitution.

The Dubai Criminal Court gave the man and woman three years in jail, followed by deportation for human trafficking. They brought a woman from her homeland, detained her in an apartment and forced her into prostitution.

The case dates back to June 2021, when an African girl informed a passing by Dubai Police patrol about the two Africans who had detained her, forced her into the flesh trade and assaulted her.

According to the victim's testimony during investigations, she had received an offer from one of her friends to work as a maid for a family in UAE -- she accepted the offer as she needed the money to support her family.

She added that the man sent her the air ticket -- paying for the expenses of the trip. On landing in the country, he received her at the airport and took her to another African woman. They told her that she had to work to pay Dh20,000.

She stated that she tried to escape from the apartment more than once with the help of others, but failed to do so.

Three months later, she managed to trick the accused into leaving the apartment by pretending to be ill and that she needed to go to buy medicine. She was allowed to go with one of them (the man).

She eventually succeeded in running away from him, and went to someone from her home country.

A male friend gave her shelter, who tried to help the girl by contacting the accused woman for the former's passport.

They called him to an apartment, where they detained and assaulted him, until he shared the whereabouts of the victim he had given shelter to.

According to case details, the two accused went to the address -- where they were escorted to an apartment. While travelling with the accused, it was then that the victim saw a police patrol passing by and sought help.

The accused man tried to flee but the police caught him. He then led the police to the location of the second accused (woman) and arrested her.

The convicts will be deported after serving their sentence.