Dubai airport porter caught stealing from passenger's bag

She had filed a lawsuit against him for causing her moral and material damages.
Crime1 week ago
A 29-year-old porter at the Dubai airport has been sentenced to three months in jail and fined Dh28,000 on charges of stealing mobile phones from a passenger's bag.
The Dubai Criminal Court ordered the authorities to deport the expat after his prison term.
During the investigation, the Asian told the Court that he sold six mobile phones he stole from the bag at half the price to buy sunglasses.
According to police, the case dates back to March 2021 when an Asian passenger discovered upon arrival in his home country that six mobile phones were missing from his suitcase.
ALSO READ:
A policeman testified that a team of CID officers carried out investigation and reviewed the surveillance cameras which helped them to indentify the accused.
The public prosecution issued a warrant to search the suspect’s house where one of the stolen mobile phones, sunglasses and other accessories were found.
During interrogation, the porter admitted that he had stolen the mobile phones and sold five of them to a used mobile phone store for Dh10,000. He added that he used the amount to buy sunglasses worth Dh5,000, a camera, a mobile phone, an a wireless headset and other accessories
She had filed a lawsuit against him for causing her moral and material damages.
Crime1 week ago
Authorities raided their operation sites and seized weapons like swords and knives
Crime1 week ago
Deceased had no identification documents on her
Crime1 week ago
The vehicle was traced to a car showroom in Sharjah
Crime1 week ago
Several residents, who sought these services in various Emirates, have lodged police complaints after being defrauded
Crime1 week ago
One of them was also fined Dh20,000 and will be deported after serving term.
Crime2 weeks ago
Three men have been arrested for possessing, trafficking crystal meth
Crime2 weeks ago
The accused claimed that he had paid a person to help him with the process and was unaware of the forged lease contract.
Crime2 weeks ago