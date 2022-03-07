Dubai: Two expats jailed, fined Dh184,000 for selling stolen school bus

The vehicle was traced to a car showroom in Sharjah

Representational image

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 8:43 AM

Two Asians have been sentenced to a year in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court and have been asked to pay a fine of Dh184,000, for stealing and selling a school bus.

The bus remained unsupervised for long periods of time, making the men realise that it was an easy target.

Immediately after the owner of the bus reported the theft, the police created an investigation team.

The vehicle was traced to a car showroom in Sharjah, with the help of GPS. One of the accused was working there.

They then admitted to stealing the bus with other accomplices and forging its registration.

The accused had sold the bus to the showroom for Dh34,000.

