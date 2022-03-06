Dubai: Two 'best' friends jailed for drug abuse

Suspects tried to offer a bribe of Dh280,000 to customs official
Two close friends have been sentenced to imprisonment by the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of drug abuse.
The first accused 'A', a 32-year-old Asian, was sentenced to five years followed by deportation and fined Dh20,000 on charges of facilitating and providing drugs to his friend. While the friend, second accused, was sentenced to one year in prison for abusing drugs.
According to police investigation, the anti-narcotics department of Dubai Police had arrested the second accused, a 34-year-old Asian, at his workplace on charges of drug abuse. During interrogation he admitted that his best friend had supplied a crystal drug substance to him for free.
The police arrested the 32-year-old friend at his residence, who admitted that he had provided and facilitated the crystal drug to his friend for free as he 'loved' him.
The Court said that the first accused was seized by the General Administration for Drug Control at his workplace and acknowledged the crystal drug abuse, pointing out that he had received drugs from his friend.
As the second accused had earlier confirmed the friend's confession, the court declined his denial, later in court.
