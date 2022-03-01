Dubai: Man on trial for possession of drugs, resisting arrest

The accused was trying to hide the drugs in his apartment balcony as cops raided his home.

Alamy file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 8:34 AM

A man has gone on trial in Dubai for possession of narcotics and resisting arrest.

The European of Arab origin is on trial at the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of possession of narcotic substances and resisting arrest by anti-narcotics cops in his Marina apartment.

A Dubai Police official said that a team from the accused was caught by a General Department of Drug Control as he was about to throw out a suitcase from his balcony. The man resisted arrest as policemen tried to stop him.

According to police report, the accused had confessed to his crimes, however denied them during the trial, pleading that he had not resisted arrest but acted out of fear on seeing them (in his apartment).

ALSO READ:

He added that he was trying to hide the drugs in the balcony as the cops surrounded him.