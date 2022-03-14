Dubai: Man jailed for 2 years for stabbing pedestrian, stealing Dh300 from him

Three men have been arrested for possessing, trafficking crystal meth
A 35-year-old Asian has been sentenced to two years in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for robbing another Asian expat -- after assaulting him with a knife in Al Raqqa area.
The case dates back to May 2021, when the victim filed a report stating that he had been robbed and assaulted in the Raqqa area.
According to the victim’s testimony during investigations, an Asian person had intercepted him as he was taking a walk in his area in the evening. He added that the accused stabbed him in the lower abdomen and stole Dh300 from his pant pocket after the victim refused to give him the money.
The accused fled the place after threatening to kill him if he tried to resist.
Commenting on the person's arrest, a policeman said that evidence collected from the crime scene led him to the accused, and arrested him with the knife.
The man will be deported after serving his sentence.
