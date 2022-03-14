Dubai: Five jailed for stealing Dh600,000 from car

One of the accused worked as a bodyguard for the victim

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 8:24 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced five people to prison and ordered their deportation, for stealing Dh600,000 from a man's car.

Last October, an African bodyguard allowed four men to enter a businessman's home in Nad Al Sheba, and steal two bags filled with cash.

Police records stated that the victim had checked the surveillance cameras set up in the villa, realising that the guard was involved in the crime. The police then apprehended the guard and two others.

During interrogation, the guard confessed to the theft, and mentioned two more accomplices, the police said.

The guard claimed that the victim would gamble, and had hidden cash in two bags in his car. He then said that once the theft took place, he took his share of Dh150,000 and sent it to his country. The rest was distributed equally among four others involved.

