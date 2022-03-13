UAE: Expat sentenced to death for killing roommate

Their sentence was upheld by the appeals court.
The Misdemeanour Court in Umm Al Quwain has sentenced a 35-year-old African to death for murdering a 45-year-old compatriot by stabbing him in the chest and heart.
According to case details, the accused 'A.F.A' and the victim 'A.A.A' shared a room in a rented house in Umm Al Quwain's Al Hamra District, which they shared with other residents of the same nationality.
According to one of the tenants, who was an eyewitness to the murder, said the accused was disturbing the victim while talking to his wife on the phone. This led to a verbal altercation between them, with the victim first hitting the accused in the face and injuring his nose.
The accused retaliated by following the victim to his room and stabbing him twice that resulted in his death.
The accused A.F.A was restrained by other house tenants as he tried to escape -- by tying him up until the police arrived.
