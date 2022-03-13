UAE law: Up to Dh1 million fine for online prostitution

The same penalty applies to whoever interferes in a public profession
The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for incitement of debauchery using computer networks.
According to Article No. 33 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, any person who incites or entices another to engage in prostitution or debauchery or assist therein, using a computer network or any means of information technology shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment or a fine ranging between Dh25,000 and Dh1,000,000.
The penalty shall be imprisonment for a minimum term of five years (5 years) or a maximum fine not less than Dh1,000,000 if the victim is a child.
This post is part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.
