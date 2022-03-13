UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE law: Up to Dh1 million fine for online prostitution

An additional jail term of up to five years may be imposed

By WAM

Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 9:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 9:15 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for incitement of debauchery using computer networks.

According to Article No. 33 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, any person who incites or entices another to engage in prostitution or debauchery or assist therein, using a computer network or any means of information technology shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment or a fine ranging between Dh25,000 and Dh1,000,000.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a minimum term of five years (5 years) or a maximum fine not less than Dh1,000,000 if the victim is a child.

ALSO READ:

This post is part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.


More news from Legal