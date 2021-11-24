UAE: Expat jailed for stealing cables worth Dh130,000

Forensic report showed several bruises on the lady due to violence
Crime1 week ago
A 35-year-old Asian expat has been sentenced to nine months in prison for stealing electric cables worth Dh130,000 from a company warehouse where he was employed.
The Court of Appeal in Dubai upheld the ruling by the Court of First Instance which sentenced the accused and fined him Dh135,000.
The court also ordered the authorities to deport the expat after the completion of his prison terms.
ALSO READ:
According to the investigation the case was reported in June when a storekeeper of a major contracting company captured his assistant while attempting to steal electrical cables.
The storekeeper said that the company official was informed and the accused was summoned. He later admitted to his crime of breaching the trust of his employer and offering a bribe to one of his colleagues so that he could steal electrical cables.
Forensic report showed several bruises on the lady due to violence
Crime1 week ago
The victim owed money to one of the accused; they asked him to pay Dh50,000 for his release.
Crime1 week ago
Accused sentenced to three months in jail and will be deported after prison term
Crime1 week ago
Man was asked to carry the narcotics into the UAE in exchange for $15,000 (Dh55,000)
Crime1 week ago
The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime1 week ago
Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrest him.
Crime1 week ago
The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.
Crime2 weeks ago
He had claimed to be a businessman wanting to sell his apartment.
Crime2 weeks ago