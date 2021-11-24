UAE: Expat jailed for stealing cables worth Dh130,000

Sentenced to 9-months in prison followed by deportation

Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021

A 35-year-old Asian expat has been sentenced to nine months in prison for stealing electric cables worth Dh130,000 from a company warehouse where he was employed.

The Court of Appeal in Dubai upheld the ruling by the Court of First Instance which sentenced the accused and fined him Dh135,000.

The court also ordered the authorities to deport the expat after the completion of his prison terms.

According to the investigation the case was reported in June when a storekeeper of a major contracting company captured his assistant while attempting to steal electrical cables.

The storekeeper said that the company official was informed and the accused was summoned. He later admitted to his crime of breaching the trust of his employer and offering a bribe to one of his colleagues so that he could steal electrical cables.