UAE: Expat gets 5 years in jail for using house as drug den

Man was asked to carry the narcotics into the UAE in exchange for $15,000 (Dh55,000)
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a Court of First Instance ruling to five years in prison against an Arab resident.
He was accused of using his residence as a drug den for friends, who were convicted of drug abuse and deported from the country.
ALSO READ:
The court stated that it was confident of what was stated in the case papers.
The Anti Narcotic Department of Dubai police received information that the accused was consuming drugs at his residence in the Al Furjan area. The apartment was raided, and found three women and two men in an abnormal condition. All five of his friends were arrested.
The authority recovered cocaine after a search, and the accused admitted that it belonged to him.
Man was asked to carry the narcotics into the UAE in exchange for $15,000 (Dh55,000)
Crime1 week ago
The 31-year-old attacked a female officer at a station, saying she wanted to work with the force
Crime1 week ago
Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrest him.
Crime1 week ago
The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.
Crime1 week ago
He had claimed to be a businessman wanting to sell his apartment.
Crime2 weeks ago
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more
Crime2 weeks ago
The injured were crossing the road from an undesignated area in Sharjah's Al Tawun Road
Crime2 weeks ago
He imported the receivers from an Asian country without getting permission from the channel agents
Crime2 weeks ago