UAE: Expat gets 5 years in jail for using house as drug den

The authority recovered cocaine from his residence

Photo: File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 5:32 PM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a Court of First Instance ruling to five years in prison against an Arab resident.

He was accused of using his residence as a drug den for friends, who were convicted of drug abuse and deported from the country.

The court stated that it was confident of what was stated in the case papers.

The Anti Narcotic Department of Dubai police received information that the accused was consuming drugs at his residence in the Al Furjan area. The apartment was raided, and found three women and two men in an abnormal condition. All five of his friends were arrested.

The authority recovered cocaine after a search, and the accused admitted that it belonged to him.