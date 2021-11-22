UAE: Two Asians jailed for stealing cash, jewellery worth Dh750,000

House help working for the victim confessed to the crime

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 10:13 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two Asians to one year in prison and deportation after serving a jail term for stealing cash and gold jewellery worth Dh750,000.

The Dubai appeal court upheld the ruling and jailed the two accused of stealing from a house where one worked.

According to the police investigation, the victim discovered the theft of Dh5,000 gold and jewellery from his house. After searching the safe in his house, it was found that Dh25,000 had disappeared along with some precious stones and gold jewellery. He then filed a report with the police.

A house help working for the victim confessed to the crime of theft in association with another as he was stealing money and gold to sell them through the help of the second convict.

The second convict stated in the investigations that he obtained the gold and jewellery from the first convict without his knowledge they were stolen. The first convict gave him some Dh100 to Dh200 for helping him to sell the stolen goods.