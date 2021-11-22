UAE: Two Asians jailed for stealing cash, jewellery worth Dh750,000

Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrest him.
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced two Asians to one year in prison and deportation after serving a jail term for stealing cash and gold jewellery worth Dh750,000.
The Dubai appeal court upheld the ruling and jailed the two accused of stealing from a house where one worked.
According to the police investigation, the victim discovered the theft of Dh5,000 gold and jewellery from his house. After searching the safe in his house, it was found that Dh25,000 had disappeared along with some precious stones and gold jewellery. He then filed a report with the police.
ALSO READ:
A house help working for the victim confessed to the crime of theft in association with another as he was stealing money and gold to sell them through the help of the second convict.
The second convict stated in the investigations that he obtained the gold and jewellery from the first convict without his knowledge they were stolen. The first convict gave him some Dh100 to Dh200 for helping him to sell the stolen goods.
Dubai Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrest him.
Crime1 week ago
The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.
Crime1 week ago
He had claimed to be a businessman wanting to sell his apartment.
Crime2 weeks ago
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more
Crime2 weeks ago
The injured were crossing the road from an undesignated area in Sharjah's Al Tawun Road
Crime2 weeks ago
He imported the receivers from an Asian country without getting permission from the channel agents
Crime2 weeks ago
The UAE law prevents the possession of dangerous animals to ensure the public's safety
Crime2 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department initiates legal action against the driver
Crime2 weeks ago