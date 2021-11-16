Dubai: 6 expats jailed for assaulting man at villa after inviting him for tea

The victim owed money to one of the accused; they asked him to pay Dh50,000 for his release.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 9:39 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court on Monday sentenced six Asians to one-year imprisonment on charges of detaining and assaulting a person, who owed money to one of them.

They will be deported after serving their jail term.

According to case details, the main accused had invited the victim for a cup of tea at his villa, where the accused along with five others assaulted the victim, forcing him to return an amount of money that he had borrowed from one of them as business investment.

Investigation report showed that a police station had received a call from the victim’s friend to report that his colleague had been detained inside a villa in Dubai, and attacked by several people. A police team was dispatched to the villa that arrested all the accused.

According to the victim’s statement, one of the convicts -- with whom he had commercial dealings -- had asked the former to join him for tea. The accused drove the victim to his villa with the rest of the co-accused.

In his statement, the victim added that the convicts held him in the villa for five days, where they assaulted him following a commercial dispute between them. They forced him to pay them in exchange for his release, he added.

The victim said that he had used the amount borrowed from the accused to buy electronic devices worth Dh200,000, which he sent to his home country for sale. However, the items were confiscated by the customs there.

The victim added that the convicts asked him to contact his family in his home country to send him Dh50,000 in exchange for his release. It was over this phone call with his brother that he alerted the family about the incident, who then shared his location with one of the victim's friends in Dubai -- reporting the incident to the police.