UAE: Expat detained for assaulting woman, threatening to post her private photos online

A medical report presented by the victim showed bruises and swelling in some parts of her body

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM

A British expat has been detained in Abu Dhabi for allegedly beating up an Irish woman and threatening to post her private photos on social media.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said it ordered for the arrest of the man after the woman filed a complaint against him for physical assault, citing some differences between them.

Prosecutors said the woman complained that the suspect beat her up badly without a genuine reason, which caused injuries to different parts of her body.

She said the man also threatened to post her personal photos on social media if she reported the matter to authorities. The assault was due to previous disputes between them.

Public Prosecution pointed out that a medical report presented by the victim showed bruises and swelling in some parts of the woman’s body.

During interrogation by prosecutors, the Briton denied the charges against him, which contradicted the victim's statement, evidence and the statement of a security guard who was present at the scene and witnessed the beatings.

It wasn’t clear in the statement issued by the prosecutors whether the suspect and the victim were married or lovers.