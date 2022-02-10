Dubai: Two men jailed for threatening to kill woman, robbing her

UAE: Dog shot with air gun pellets in skull, eye sockets, body; police launch hunt for culprits
This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty we have seen, says rescue group chief
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to imprison two young men of Arab nationality for six months for threatening and robbing a woman.
The court also upheld their fine of Dh3,000.
The two had been charged with threatening and robbing a 23-year-old Asian woman, after one of them connected with her through a social networking website.
According to police investigation, the case took place September 2021, when the girl filed a police report stating that she had been robbed and given a death threat inside her home by the two accused.
They had entered the house -- one of them brandishing a knife -- while the other held her and demanded for money.
The victim said that she tried to resist them, but they threatened to kill her if she did not meet their demand. She handed them the Dh3,000 -- she had at the moment -- before they fled.
A policeman, part of the probe, stated that an investigation team has visited the site of the crime and collected evidence and images from surveillance cameras, which helped in their identification and eventual arrest.
They were referred to Public Prosecution after they confessed to their crime.
The men will be deported after serving their sentence.
This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty we have seen, says rescue group chief
Crime1 week ago
Senior cop urges public to report the illegal practice and instead donate money to charitable organisations.
Crime1 week ago
In 2018, FATF appointed Dr Alhosani to be the first Emirati evaluator and financial crimes expert.
Crime1 week ago
The perpetrators photographed the victim naked and threatened to publish the pictures if he did not return the money
Crime1 week ago
A consultant assessed the damage at Dh25,000.
Crime1 week ago
Court found the accused guilty of luring job seekers through fake Social Media advertisements
Crime1 week ago
Her fine was reduced from Dh10,000 to Dh5,000.
Crime1 week ago
He was caught on surveillance camera installed in the office
Crime1 week ago