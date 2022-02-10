Dubai: Two men jailed for threatening to kill woman, robbing her

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 9:22 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to imprison two young men of Arab nationality for six months for threatening and robbing a woman.

The court also upheld their fine of Dh3,000.

The two had been charged with threatening and robbing a 23-year-old Asian woman, after one of them connected with her through a social networking website.

According to police investigation, the case took place September 2021, when the girl filed a police report stating that she had been robbed and given a death threat inside her home by the two accused.

They had entered the house -- one of them brandishing a knife -- while the other held her and demanded for money.

The victim said that she tried to resist them, but they threatened to kill her if she did not meet their demand. She handed them the Dh3,000 -- she had at the moment -- before they fled.

A policeman, part of the probe, stated that an investigation team has visited the site of the crime and collected evidence and images from surveillance cameras, which helped in their identification and eventual arrest.

They were referred to Public Prosecution after they confessed to their crime.

The men will be deported after serving their sentence.