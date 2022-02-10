Dubai: Man given jail sentence for trying to use fake ID to travel to Italy

UAE: Dog shot with air gun pellets in skull, eye sockets, body; police launch hunt for culprits
Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 24-year-old to one month in prison for attempting to travel to Italy using a fake European residency card.
According to the case files, the Arab national was apprehended by an immigration officer at Dubai International Airport in January 2021 while trying to leave the country.
Once he was referred to the Public Prosecution by police, the man confessed that he had bought the card from a tourism officer in his home country for Dh4,000 six months prior to his arrest. He said he had been issued the card after handing over a personal photo and was told that it was genuine and allowed him to enter any EU country.
The man then traveled to the UAE with the card, hoping to go to Italy to settle there eventually.
