UAE: Police settle over 400 cases of marital abuse, family disputes and school violence

The Social Support Centre at Ras Al Khaimah Police amicably resolved 403 cases of martial abuse, family disputes, reunification, disputes between neighbours, and school violence in 2021.
Lt. Colonel Ahmed Ibrahim Sbaian, Head of the Social Support Centre in Ras Al Khaimah Police, informed that this was achieved mainly due to the constructive role played by the police in enhancing the quality of life in the community.
The police provided psychological and social support to the victims with an aim to prevent crime and achieve community values.
According to Lt. Colonel Sbaian, all the cases were resolved in a friendly and peaceful manner, outside courts and police stations, and in complete secrecy, to support community security and family stability.
A total of 49 cases were referred to the competent authorities after the victims were provided with psychological support.
The centre also provided 134 consultations on various other social issues. Awareness tips were given to individuals by the Social Support Center to help them avoid negative behaviour in the future.
"The Centre’s specialists, when resolving disputes, were keen to strengthen the values of tolerance pursued by the wise leadership and adopted by government institutions and the Ministry of Interior, with the aim of enhancing family stability,” Lt. Sbaian said.
He added that the Ras Al Khaimah Social Support Center provides moral support and necessary guidance to the public through four specialised branches that deal with all forms of family, psychological and societal cases.
Some problems, he said, are resolved by experienced social specialists in cooperation with community partners like charitable institutions and the educational sector.
The Courts Department, and the Public Prosecution, contributed to successfully addressing most social issues without the escalation of disputes or calling for any action by the executive and judicial authorities in the emirate.
