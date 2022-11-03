Dubai: Young man stabs girlfriend for 'spying' on his phone, jailed

Dubai court grants mercy to convict who is 'addicted' to stealing motorbikes, issues Dh6,700 fine
It was noticed that he would commit the same crime every time he was released from jail and would steal even though he did not need to
A young Arab man stabbed his Asian girlfriend with a knife as he accused her of spying on his phone. He was found guilty of assault and sentenced to one year in prison by the Dubai Courts.
The Asian woman filed a police report in February, stating how her boyfriend attacked her. She said she was fast asleep in a hotel room when the accused suddenly woke her up, slapped her in the face, and beat her up.
When she asked him why, he kept hitting her as he insulted and accused her of spying on his phone. He also claimed she had been lying to him, court records show.
When the defendant went to the bathroom, the woman grabbed the chance to try to escape but he managed to catch her. She was able to seek help from other guests at the hotel.
The young man then begged her not to inform the police and asked her to return to the room. She refused and went to the hospital, instead.
The Dubai Criminal Court ruled in favour of the victim and ordered that the convict be deported after serving his jail term. The appeals court upheld the verdict.
ALSO READ:
It was noticed that he would commit the same crime every time he was released from jail and would steal even though he did not need to
He stole a steel safe from a villa in Jumeirah Park in July, last year
She said she spent more than 20 days nursing the injuries to her head, left hand, and other parts of her body, without working, following the incident
Police officers, lawyers explain fines and penalties for hit and run cases
This includes granting monthly allowance to inmates' families, paying tuition and housing rents, and more
He has been sentenced to prison for a month and will be deported
The gang said that the workers were under arrest and stole cash, their phones and fled
Police launch campaign to encourage residents to report drug dealers or criminals