Dubai: Young man stabs girlfriend for 'spying' on his phone, jailed

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 3:00 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 3:22 PM

A young Arab man stabbed his Asian girlfriend with a knife as he accused her of spying on his phone. He was found guilty of assault and sentenced to one year in prison by the Dubai Courts.

The Asian woman filed a police report in February, stating how her boyfriend attacked her. She said she was fast asleep in a hotel room when the accused suddenly woke her up, slapped her in the face, and beat her up.

When she asked him why, he kept hitting her as he insulted and accused her of spying on his phone. He also claimed she had been lying to him, court records show.

When the defendant went to the bathroom, the woman grabbed the chance to try to escape but he managed to catch her. She was able to seek help from other guests at the hotel.

The young man then begged her not to inform the police and asked her to return to the room. She refused and went to the hospital, instead.

The Dubai Criminal Court ruled in favour of the victim and ordered that the convict be deported after serving his jail term. The appeals court upheld the verdict.

