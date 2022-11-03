UAE: Motorist jailed, fined Dh20,000 for hitting biker in road rage incident

He stole a steel safe from a villa in Jumeirah Park in July, last year
A motorist who hit a biker during a road rage incident has been jailed for three months and fined Dh20,000. The incident followed an argument on a road in Ras Al Khaimah.
The driver, who is from a GCC nation, was also given a three-year suspended jail sentence.
The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance handed down the sentences to the motorist after he was found guilty of hitting the motorcyclist, endangering his life, reckless driving and other counts.
Official court documents stated that the public prosecutors had referred the driver to court after the motorcyclist filed a complaint against him for deliberately hitting him and damaging his bike.
The man said the driver chased him while on a public road in Ras Al Khaimah.
He explained that while he was riding his motorcycle, an argument broke out between him and the motorist.
The victim said he was shocked when the defendant who was occupying a different lane started chasing him. When he reached him, the defendant hit his motorbike in trying to kill him and then fled the scene.
The man had been charged with assaulting the victim and causing him injuries, damaging his motorcycle, endangering his life, not complying with traffic rules, and driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the lives of others.
The judge found him guilty on all counts and subsequently sentenced.
The plaintiff had also filed a civil lawsuit against the motorist to claim compensation.
He had demanded Dh45,000 in compensation for the material, moral and physical damages and another Dh30,000, the value of his motorbike that was damaged during the incident.
But the judge decided that the driver pay Dh15,000 to the motorcyclist in compensation for all the damages.
The defendant was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
He stole a steel safe from a villa in Jumeirah Park in July, last year
She said she spent more than 20 days nursing the injuries to her head, left hand, and other parts of her body, without working, following the incident
Police officers, lawyers explain fines and penalties for hit and run cases
This includes granting monthly allowance to inmates' families, paying tuition and housing rents, and more
He has been sentenced to prison for a month and will be deported
The gang said that the workers were under arrest and stole cash, their phones and fled
Police launch campaign to encourage residents to report drug dealers or criminals
He was caught with nearly 200kg of narcotics in a 10-day operation