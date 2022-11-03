UAE: Motorist jailed, fined Dh20,000 for hitting biker in road rage incident

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance found him guilty of endangering the motorcyclist's life, reckless driving and other counts

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022

A motorist who hit a biker during a road rage incident has been jailed for three months and fined Dh20,000. The incident followed an argument on a road in Ras Al Khaimah.

The driver, who is from a GCC nation, was also given a three-year suspended jail sentence.

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance handed down the sentences to the motorist after he was found guilty of hitting the motorcyclist, endangering his life, reckless driving and other counts.

Official court documents stated that the public prosecutors had referred the driver to court after the motorcyclist filed a complaint against him for deliberately hitting him and damaging his bike.

The man said the driver chased him while on a public road in Ras Al Khaimah.

He explained that while he was riding his motorcycle, an argument broke out between him and the motorist.

The victim said he was shocked when the defendant who was occupying a different lane started chasing him. When he reached him, the defendant hit his motorbike in trying to kill him and then fled the scene.

The man had been charged with assaulting the victim and causing him injuries, damaging his motorcycle, endangering his life, not complying with traffic rules, and driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the lives of others.

The judge found him guilty on all counts and subsequently sentenced.

The plaintiff had also filed a civil lawsuit against the motorist to claim compensation.

He had demanded Dh45,000 in compensation for the material, moral and physical damages and another Dh30,000, the value of his motorbike that was damaged during the incident.

But the judge decided that the driver pay Dh15,000 to the motorcyclist in compensation for all the damages.

The defendant was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

