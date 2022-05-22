Dubai Police record 68% drop in criminal reports during Q1

Scammers were able to steal the amount from the customer due to breaches in the security systems of both companies, according to court records
Dubai Police recorded a 68 per cent drop in the number of criminal reports during the first quarter of 2022.
A statement issued by Dubai Police on Sunday said they also solved 98 per cent of worrisome crime reports filed against unknown parties during the same period.
These statistics were revealed during the quarterly appraisal meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID), which was chaired by His Excellency Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Lt-Gen Al Marri commended the efforts made by the dedicated officers and employees of the General Department of Criminal Investigation to apprehend the perpetrators of crimes in record time and with high professionalism and lauded their efforts in maintaining the safety and security of the emirate.
The meeting was attended by Expert Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID); Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Muhammad Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Search and Investigation Affairs; Brigadier Saeed Al Ayali, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration and Control Affairs; Brigadier Khaled bin Suleiman, Director of Control and Inspection; and the directors of sub-departments of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.
