Dubai: Police team rescues 2 persons stuck between rocks at sea

Their rubber boat got swept away by high waves

Supplied

Sun 22 May 2022, 12:17 PM

The Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Patrols has rescued two people stranded between rocks in the middle of the sea near Jebel Ali.

Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, said the team responded to a distress call about two individuals, whose rubber boat has been swept off rocks by high waves during recent unstable weather conditions.

“The bad weather, high waves and strong currents posed serious threats to our first responders, who defied the odds to rescue the distressed persons,” he said.

Col. Al Suwaidi explained that with their readiness to deal with all types of possible scenarios, Dubai Police maritime rescue patrols headed to the stranded inflatable boat and after several attempts, successfully transported the two individuals to the shore safely.

Dubai Police urged owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service through the smart app of Dubai Police. The ‘Sail Safely’ service on the Dubai Police App tracks sea journeys, alerts users about delays during a sea trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to the police and helps with rapid emergency responses.

‘Sail Safely’ service helps with determining the location of those in distress as well as the type and degree of distress severity.

The service also provides users with free and easy access to interactive marine maps. It also allows users to determine the emergency: drowning, collision, shortage of fuel, or boat malfunction.

