Dubai Police, donors release 17 indebted inmates during Ramadan

Flight tickets were also provided to inmates who served their sentences and wished to return to their home countries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 2:45 PM Last updated: Sat 21 May 2022, 3:18 PM

The General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police paid off outstanding blood money and resolved commercial disputes for 17 inmates after charitable associations and philanthropists donated Dh953,965 during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Department also provided tickets worth Dh57,220 for 35 indebted inmates who have served their sentences and wished to return to their home countries and be with their families during Ramadan.

Major-Gen Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, confirmed that under the directives of Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, are always keen on strengthening partnership with charitable and humanitarian institutions in the country, and granting inmates a second chance to reform and start anew by providing the necessary support in collaboration with concerned authorities and generous individuals.

"The Department's annual programmes, aids, and initiatives reflect Dubai Police's conception of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment," he said.