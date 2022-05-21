Dubai Police, donors release 17 indebted inmates during Ramadan

How Abu Dhabi served up authentic experiences, awesome citywide celebrations during Ramadan
Memorable iftars, and suhoors were held across the Emirate during the holy month
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments at Dubai Police paid off outstanding blood money and resolved commercial disputes for 17 inmates after charitable associations and philanthropists donated Dh953,965 during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Department also provided tickets worth Dh57,220 for 35 indebted inmates who have served their sentences and wished to return to their home countries and be with their families during Ramadan.
Major-Gen Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, confirmed that under the directives of Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, are always keen on strengthening partnership with charitable and humanitarian institutions in the country, and granting inmates a second chance to reform and start anew by providing the necessary support in collaboration with concerned authorities and generous individuals.
ALSO READ:
"The Department's annual programmes, aids, and initiatives reflect Dubai Police's conception of prisons as a place of reformation rather than punishment," he said.
Memorable iftars, and suhoors were held across the Emirate during the holy month
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Abu Dhabi today
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
A comprehensive plan will be implemented for smooth traffic flow
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The crescent of the Shawwal moon was sighted in Abu Dhabi
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
Visitors at Yas Marina Circuit can enjoy 20% off on retail experiences
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
Top health official recommended people stay active and do regular exercise through a routine
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
LED show will be projected at 8pm every day during the long Eid weekend
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The moon could not be spotted with the naked eye due to dusty weather
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago