Dubai: Man robbed of Dh183,000 lured after being lured by fake Bitcoin deal

He was assaulted and the robbers took three phones, documents and bank cheques as well after threatening to kill him

Photo: AFP file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 8:49 AM

Two people have been jailed of robbing an investor and his friend after deceiving them with a fake Bitcoin deal.

The details of the case go back to last July, when an Asian investor reported that he had been robbed and assaulted inside his residence in the Mankhool area of ​​Dubai. He said that one of his friends (the second victim) suggested that he invest in digital currency and gave him a promoter number to buy Bitcoin.

The broker came to his house and asked to see the cash value of the digital currency the victim wished to buy. After checking the money he left, promising to return with the man who would sell him Bitcoin within 15 minutes.

He waited in his residence for them to arrive. Minutes later, the broker called him and said that the seller was hesitating to complete the deal at the residence. He then heard a knock on the door, and was assaulted by two men who immobilised him, stole the bag which contained Dh183,000, three phones, documents and bank cheques. They also threatened to kill the victim.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them, sentenced them to three years in prison, fined them the stolen money, and ordered their deportation after serving their sentences.

