Dubai: Man robbed of Dh183,000 lured after being lured by fake Bitcoin deal

‘I would have pinned down the thief even if the bag contained just Dh2,’ says Indian expat as police honour him for bravery
Two people have been jailed of robbing an investor and his friend after deceiving them with a fake Bitcoin deal.
The details of the case go back to last July, when an Asian investor reported that he had been robbed and assaulted inside his residence in the Mankhool area of Dubai. He said that one of his friends (the second victim) suggested that he invest in digital currency and gave him a promoter number to buy Bitcoin.
The broker came to his house and asked to see the cash value of the digital currency the victim wished to buy. After checking the money he left, promising to return with the man who would sell him Bitcoin within 15 minutes.
He waited in his residence for them to arrive. Minutes later, the broker called him and said that the seller was hesitating to complete the deal at the residence. He then heard a knock on the door, and was assaulted by two men who immobilised him, stole the bag which contained Dh183,000, three phones, documents and bank cheques. They also threatened to kill the victim.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them, sentenced them to three years in prison, fined them the stolen money, and ordered their deportation after serving their sentences.
