Dh1.4 million scam in UAE: Trio dupes woman by creating false identity of man, promises to marry her

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 8:08 AM

Two women and a man have been asked to pay back a woman they defrauded. The trio took Dh1.4 million from the victim under the pretext of having found a man who will marry her.

Official court documents state that the foreigner, who was not based in the UAE, filed a lawsuit against the three accused for defrauding her of Dh1.4 million.

She said that two women had contacted her on behalf of a man residing in Abu Dhabi. The accused created an identity of a man that they linked to the plaintiff. They then used the false identity to communicate with her and assure her of the marriage.

The victim then said that the defendants started asking her for money in order to make arrangements for the wedding in Abu Dhabi.

She said she transferred the money to the bank accounts of the defendants' friends. Later, she realised that she had been conned.

The woman filed a complaint with authorities who investigated the matter and arrested the defendants.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had earlier sentenced the three defendants to three months in jail and ordered for the first defendant, the man, to be deported from the country after serving his jail sentence.

The woman then filed a civil lawsuit against the three defendants.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court issued a ruling ordering the trio to pay the Dh1.4 million they took from the woman in addition to another Dh20,000 on compensation for the damages she suffered.

The defendants were also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.

