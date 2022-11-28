UAE: Mother sues private school after it takes tuition fees and does not open for next academic year

In her lawsuit, the woman said she had legally got married to the defendant, but he later abandoned her and refused the pay back the money he borrowed from her
An Abu Dhabi mother filed a lawsuit against a private school for taking school fees from her despite having issues with education authorities that prevented it from reopening for the next academic year.
Official court documents stated that the woman demanded that the school pay back the Dh15,698 she paid for her son’s tuition for the academic year 2021-2022 since the school never opened for students.
She also asked for a 12 per cent legal interest from the date of issuing the verdict until payment.
The woman said the school did not open for academic year 2021/2022, due some issues with the competent educational authorities.
But it had continued collecting school fees from parents without providing an alternative school for them.
The mother said the school management also did not return the tuition fees. She said she had to transfer her son to another school where she paid another tuition fee.
She also attached documents of her son being enrolled in another school and receipts of tuition fee payment to support her claims.
After looking into the case, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court dismissed the case stressing that it was not under its jurisdiction.
The judge ordered that the case be referred to the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court for consideration.
