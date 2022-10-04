Dubai: Man jailed for stabbing, killing friend in self-defence

The convict confessed to the crime immediately; he stated that he did not intend to kill the victim and his actions were in retaliation to his friend's attack

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 9:14 AM

A 34-year-old worker stabbed his roommate inside the workers’ accommodation after an argument developed into a fist fight.

According to police records, the incident took place in a workers' accommodation in Al Quoz, Dubai, in July 2021. The Dubai Police Operations Room received a report that a worker was attacked with a knife inside his room. Police went to the scene of the crime, where they found the victim lying in the middle of the room covered in blood and the knife used beside him. A paramedic examined the victim and found him dead.

A police officer stated that during the interrogation with those present, the convict confessed that he had committed the crime by using a knife found next to the victim.

The convict stated that the victim was his friend, and that an altercation had occurred between them earlier after the victim had insulted and attempted to assault him inside his room in the workers' residence. He said that he did not intend to kill him and that what he did was a reaction to what the victim had done.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the worker and sentenced him to five years in prison. He will be deported from the state after serving his sentence. The Court of Appeal then increased the sentence to seven years and then deportation of the convict.

