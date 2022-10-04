UAE: Dh25,000 compensation for motorist whose vehicle was damaged at car wash

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 6:47 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 7:08 AM

A motorist whose car was damaged by a car wash employee in a washing station has been awarded Dh25,000 in damages.

Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court instructed the owner of the car wash station and his employee to pay the compensation to the car owner.

Official court documents stated that the motorist filed a lawsuit against the cash wash station and the employee demanding that they jointly pay him Dh60,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered after his car was damaged.

In his lawsuit, the man said he took his car to the washing station in Abu Dhabi and that the employee accidentally hit the pavement with the car and damaged the fuel tank.

The value of the car was Dh30,000.

The first instance court had earlier fined the defendants Dh1,000 each after they were found guilty of damaging the man’s car.

Both defendants did not attend court hearings despite being informed by judicial authorities.

A report by an expert from an auto repair company who was assigned by court showed that the estimated cost of repairing the damaged vehicle was Dh21,880 in addition to what the man incurred in opening a report at police and transportation of the car.

After hearing from all parties, the judge ordered that the defendants pay Dh25,000 to the car owner for all the damages. They were also told to pay for the motorist’s legal expenses.

