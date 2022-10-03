Dubai: Dh4 million stolen from Bitcoin trader; 9 people jailed

The robbers knocked on the door of his company's headquarters before entering and assaulting him; they will be deported after serving their sentences

A gang comprising nine people stole Dh 4,120,000 from the owner of a Bitcoin trading company in the Al Nakhil area in Dubai. They assaulted him while he was at work.

The details of the case date back to last April, when the victim filed a report stating that he had been assaulted and robbed by force at his company’s headquarters.

According to the victim’s statement, he was surprised by nine robbers knocking on the door of his company and entering. They attacked him and stole the cash.

The police identified them and arrested them. The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced to three years in prison, and deportation from the state after serving their sentences.

