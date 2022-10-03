Dubai: Dh4 million stolen from Bitcoin trader; 9 people jailed

Merchant tries to send Dh1.38 million worth of diamonds to Dubai, gets caught in bizarre theft and extortion plot
Mumbai police arrest three suspects in connection with the case
A gang comprising nine people stole Dh 4,120,000 from the owner of a Bitcoin trading company in the Al Nakhil area in Dubai. They assaulted him while he was at work.
The details of the case date back to last April, when the victim filed a report stating that he had been assaulted and robbed by force at his company’s headquarters.
According to the victim’s statement, he was surprised by nine robbers knocking on the door of his company and entering. They attacked him and stole the cash.
The police identified them and arrested them. The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced to three years in prison, and deportation from the state after serving their sentences.
ALSO READ:
Mumbai police arrest three suspects in connection with the case
The accused had put a knife around his victim's neck during Ramadan, saying he would murder him if he didn't hand over profits from their shop in three days
She was caught and has been sentenced to one month in prison, following which she will be deported from the country
Contractors who worked on the construction of the hotel were accused of failing to implement fire safety measures and therefore contributing to its spread
He warned that he would expose their illicit relationship on social media, after the woman attempted to end their relationship
The case dates back to last January, when a man reported that his friend had been detained in an apartment and asked him to pay the money to save his life
She was ordered to give the man estimated market value of vehicle, amount needed to fix it, as well as Dh100 for each day it was in the garage
Criminal investigation team carried out an intensive search operation after receiving report