UAE: New mobile police station launched in Sharjah

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 3:38 PM

Sharjah Police launched a new mobile police station in order to receive traffic and crime reports in various parts of the emirate. Their aim is to provide residents with the best services.

During the launch ceremony, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, said that the launch of the vehicle comes as part of the efforts made by the authority to improve the services it provides to customers. This is in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi confirmed that the move comes as a continuation of the plans set by Sharjah Police, that the stations for providing traffic and crime services will be spread in all areas of the emirate to facilitate the customers to complete their various transactions without the need to go to police stations.

Lt. Colonel Khalid Mohammad Al Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said that the vehicle is equipped with all the smart systems that is upgradable to cope developments technology. It will work to provide proactive services to customers where they are, represented in various traffic and criminal services, including eye examination and driver license renewal. The vehicle will reach elderly and people of determination to their doorsteps and provide them the services related to traffic and crime such as filing reports and complaints.

