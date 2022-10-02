Dubai: Two jailed for threatening to kill couple, stealing Dh8,000 from them

According to the victim's statement, the attackers approached them in the man's residence parking lot with a pistol

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 7:32 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two people (one in absentia) to three years in prison for robbing a couple and threatening to kill them.

The crime happened in the Dubai Investment Park area. A man reported that he had been assaulted and robbed, and that his girlfriend had been run over in the parking lot of his building by two people.

According to the victim's statement, two people wearing hats and masks attacked the couple as they were going to the girlfriend's car in the parking lot. The victim tried to resist as the attacker came forward with a pistol and threatened to kill him. They also beat his girlfriend and stole a bag which had Dh8,000 in it, in addition to personal documents.

The girl also stated that she had been assaulted and given a death threat, and that the attackers tried to kidnap the couple after she claimed that she suffers from heart disease and could die any moment.

According to police records, the CID team managed to identify two of the accused and arrested one of them. He admitted that he participated in the crime.

The two have been fined Dh11,000 and will be deported from the state after serving their sentences.

ALSO READ: